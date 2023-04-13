Interest
Genshin Impact Recasts Tighnari with Zachary Gordon
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Gordon previously voiced Hayner in Kingdom Hearts III and Kotaro in the Afro Samurai: Resurrection anime film.
Staff announced on the Genshin Impact video game's official Twitter account they had recast character Tighnari with voice actor Zachary Gordon. Gordon previously voiced Hayner in Kingdom Hearts III and Kotaro in the Afro Samurai: Resurrection anime film.
Genshin Impact staff announced in February they would replace Elliot Gindi in the role due to "a breach of contract." Earlier that month, a former moderator of Gindi's Twitch and Discord shared a document (warning: explicit content) containing alleged screenshots of Gindi's sexual misconduct with several fans—some of whom were allegedly underage at the time. Gindi wrote in a TwitLonger post that the screenshots shared in the document are true, although he denied knowledge that his partners were underage. Over 50 of his fellow Genshin Impact voice actors publicly voiced their condemnation and outrage at Gindi's alleged sexual misconduct.
Source: Genshin Impact Twitter account