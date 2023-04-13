Interest
Kinmoza! Voice Actress Asuka Nishi Gives Birth to Baby Girl
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actress Asuka Nishi (Shinobu in the Kinmoza! series) announced on Twitter on Monday that she has given birth to a healthy baby girl.
She commented: "I gave birth to a healthy girl the other day. Both mother and child are in good health. I am deeply grateful to all the fans and people close to me who have watched over me and supported me during this period. Thank you so much. As I grapple with raising my first child, I will do my best to recover so that I can return. Life is such an awe-inspiring thing..."
【ご報告】— 西明日香 (@nishiasuka) April 10, 2023
先日､元気な女の子を出産しました👶🌸
おかげさまで母子共に健康です😊
経過を見守り応援してくださったファンの皆様、そして関係者の皆様に深く感謝いたします。本当にありがとうございます。
初めての育児に奮闘しつつ、
来る復帰に向けて精一杯頑張ります！
命って尊い…🥲💕 pic.twitter.com/Pc9lpS35MT
Besides her role as Shinobu, Nishi is also known for voicing Rika in The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, Ursula in Bodacious Space Pirates, Tsubaki Akabane in Anime-Gataris, and Eri Nakamura in Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest.
In April 2021, she announced her marriage to a man outside the entertainment industry.
[Via Otakomu]