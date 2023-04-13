×
Interest
Kinmoza! Voice Actress Asuka Nishi Gives Birth to Baby Girl

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice of Kinmoza!'s Shinobu plans to return to work after birth of 1st child

nishi
Image via nishiasuka.jp
Voice actress Asuka Nishi (Shinobu in the Kinmoza! series) announced on Twitter on Monday that she has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

She commented: "I gave birth to a healthy girl the other day. Both mother and child are in good health. I am deeply grateful to all the fans and people close to me who have watched over me and supported me during this period. Thank you so much. As I grapple with raising my first child, I will do my best to recover so that I can return. Life is such an awe-inspiring thing..."

Besides her role as Shinobu, Nishi is also known for voicing Rika in The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, Ursula in Bodacious Space Pirates, Tsubaki Akabane in Anime-Gataris, and Eri Nakamura in Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest.

In April 2021, she announced her marriage to a man outside the entertainment industry.

[Via Otakomu]

