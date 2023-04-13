Kinmoza! Voice Actress Asuka Nishi Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Image via nishiasuka.jp

Voice actress(Shinobu in theseries) announced on Twitter on Monday that she has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

She commented: "I gave birth to a healthy girl the other day. Both mother and child are in good health. I am deeply grateful to all the fans and people close to me who have watched over me and supported me during this period. Thank you so much. As I grapple with raising my first child, I will do my best to recover so that I can return. Life is such an awe-inspiring thing..."

Besides her role as Shinobu, Nishi is also known for voicing Rika in The Devil Is a Part-Timer! , Ursula in Bodacious Space Pirates , Tsubaki Akabane in Anime-Gataris , and Eri Nakamura in Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest .

In April 2021, she announced her marriage to a man outside the entertainment industry.

[Via Otakomu]