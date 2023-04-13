Turns Out the 'One Piece' Was a McDonald's Fried Chicken Burger

New campaign sees the Straw Hat crew raise their burger flag high

McDonald's Japan and the Straw Hat crew discovered that the ' One Piece ' was really a delicious burger. The fast-food restaurants are bringing back the Chicken Tatsuta Burger, and Luffy is ready to scarf one up.

The Chicken Tatsuta Burger utilizes Japanese-style deep-fried chicken (tatsuta-age) for a unique sandwich. The new campaign is offering four burgers: the Chicken Tatsuta Burger, the Yuzu-scented Chicken Tatsuta Burger, the Rice Chicken Tatsuta Yoru Mac®, and the Yuzu-scented Chicken Tatsuta Burger Yoru Mac®.

The Yoru Mac is McDonald's Japan 's rice burger. The sandwich replaces the traditional bun for packed rice patties.

The chicken tatsuta burgers cost 420 yen (standard), 460 yen (yuzu version), 470 yen (standard Yoru Mac), and 510 yen (yuzu Yoru Mac).

The menu is also adding "shake shake" potato fries with potato butter seasoning and the McFizz® and McFloat® Natural Yogurt Flavor drinks.

The campaign kicks off in Japan on April 19. The collaboration also includes several different lottery prizes. On Twitter, users can follow the @McDonaldsJapan account and post a comment on one of the campaign tweets with the hashtag #チキンタツタの一味4月19日発売 from April 14 to April 18 for a chance to win a 1,000 yen McDonald's gift card. On April 18 only, Twitter users can also respond to the campaign tweets with the hashtag #タツタは年に一度のお宝よ for another chance to win a 1,000 yen McDonald's gift card. The @McDonaldsJapan Twitter account will host similar campaigns with different hashtags on April 19, following Fridays on April 21, April 28, May 5, and May 12, and April 23.

Source:McDonald's Japan