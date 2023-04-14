Crayon Shin-Chan Asks Fans to Vote on Which Old Characters Should Return

With more than 1,100 episodes and new ones still coming, a lot of characters have appeared onover its 31 years on the air.

©臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK

With more than 1,100 episodes and new ones still coming, a lot of characters have appeared onover its 31 years on the air. As a celebration, the anime's creators have announced the “Ohisashi Buriburi Project.”

From now until May 31, fans will be able to vote for characters to return to the series that haven't appeared on the show since January 2021 or earlier. The character(s) with the most votes will return in an upcoming episode(s). Voting can be done via the project's official site (though you will need to have a free TV Asahi iD account to vote). It's also important to note that while each person can only vote once, you can vote for up to three characters.

Winners will be noted on the official site after the voting period ends—or you could wait to see who won when they show up in new episodes.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web