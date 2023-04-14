×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Eat a Kirby Car Cake and More at the New Desert-Themed Kirby Café

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
April 13 marks the opening of the new takeout-only Kirby Café Petit which features a menu of adorable deserts, all themed after everyone's favorite pink puff ball.

kirby00
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
While there's already a Kirby Café in Tokyo that has everything from pink hamburgers to Waddle Dee-shaped rice omelets, April 13 marks the opening of the new takeout-only Kirby Café Petit which features a menu of adorable deserts, all themed after everyone's favorite pink puff ball.

Menu items include:

kirby01
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Car Mouthful Cake PETIT for 1188 yen (approx. $8.91)

kirby02
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Kirby Strawberry Pudding for 980 yen (approx. $7.35)

kirby03
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Kirby-absorbing Pupupu Tiramisu for 1566 yen (approx. $11.74) Waddle Dee-absorbing Pupupu Tiramisu [Orange] for 1566 yen (approx. $11.74)

kirby04
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Maximum Tomato Chocolate Tart for 842 yen (approx. $6.32)

kirby05
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Invincible Candy Banana Tart for 842 yen (approx. $6.32)

kirby06
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Star Rod Mango Tart for 842 yen (approx. $6.32)

kirby07
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Star Block-shaped Almost Cheese Cake for 788 yen (approx. $5.91)

kirby08
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Pink Shortcake (That Kirby Put A Strawberry On) for 788 yen (approx. $5.91)

kirby09
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Star Rod Apple Pie for 734 yen (approx. $5.51)

kirby10
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
Warp Star-shaped Milk Bread for 1296 yen (approx. $9.72)

kirby11
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
A tin of cat tongue biscuits for 1296 yen (approx. $9.72) or cookies for 2160 yen (approx. $16.21)

kirby12
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
A jar of candy 972 yen (approx. $7.29)

kirby13
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
kirby14
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
You can also buy exclusive non-food items like these chef-themed Kirby and Waddle Dee plushies for 2530 yen (approx. $18.98) or the key chain version for 1980 (approx. $14.86).

kirby15
©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.
The Kirby Café Petit is located in Tokyo Station. A second branch will be opening in Osaka on April 26.

Source: PR Times via YouPouch

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives