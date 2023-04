Eat a Kirby Car Cake and More at the New Dessert-Themed Kirby Café

April 13 marks the opening of the new takeout-only Kirby Café Petit which features a menu of adorable desserts, all themed after everyone's favorite pink puff ball.

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

While there's already a Kirby Café in Tokyo that has everything from pink hamburgers to Waddle Dee-shaped rice omelets, April 13 marks the opening of the new takeout-only Kirby Café Petit which features a menu of adorable desserts, all themed after everyone's favorite pink puff ball.

Menu items include:

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Car Mouthful Cake PETIT for 1188 yen (approx. $8.91)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Kirby Strawberry Pudding for 980 yen (approx. $7.35)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Kirby-absorbing Pupupu Tiramisu for 1566 yen (approx. $11.74) Waddle Dee-absorbing Pupupu Tiramisu [Orange] for 1566 yen (approx. $11.74)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Maximum Tomato Chocolate Tart for 842 yen (approx. $6.32)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Invincible Candy Banana Tart for 842 yen (approx. $6.32)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Star Rod Mango Tart for 842 yen (approx. $6.32)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Star Block-shaped Almost Cheese Cake for 788 yen (approx. $5.91)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Pink Shortcake (That Kirby Put A Strawberry On) for 788 yen (approx. $5.91)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Star Rodfor 734 yen (approx. $5.51)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Warp Star-shaped Milk Bread for 1296 yen (approx. $9.72)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

A tin of cat tongue biscuits for 1296 yen (approx. $9.72) or cookies for 2160 yen (approx. $16.21)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

A jar of candy 972 yen (approx. $7.29)

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

You can also buy exclusive non-food items like these chef-themed Kirby and Waddle Dee plushies for 2530 yen (approx. $18.98) or the key chain version for 1980 (approx. $14.86).

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

The Kirby Café Petit is located in Tokyo Station. A second branch will be opening in Osaka on April 26.

Source: PR Times via YouPouch