Interest
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Gets Limited Edition Whiskey Blend
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Each bottle of “Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Collaboration AMAHAGAN World Blend contains 700 ml of world-blended whiskey with a 47% alcohol content
Bar Lemon Heart is selling limited edition bottles of “Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Collaboration AMAHAGAN World Blend” whiskey. Made by Japan's Nagahama Distillery, the label features an original drawing by Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid creator Coolkyoushinja.
The concept of this blend is as follows:
“Miss Kobayashi starts living together with Tohru, a dragon she saved amid a drunken stupor. She is gradually surrounded by a group of unique friends who adore her, and this becomes a part of their everyday life. With this image in mind, wine barrels, sherry casks, peat, and grain were combined together with various other elements to create a lively, fun, yet unified taste.”
Each bottle of “Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Collaboration AMAHAGAN World Blend contains 700 ml of world-blended whiskey with a 47% alcohol content and retails for 10,000 yen ($74.71).
Source: Bar Lemon Heart & Liquor Store Bar Lemon Heart on Twitter