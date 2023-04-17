Street Fighter Keyboards Hit Higround Store Internationally on April 19

Basecamp 65, Summit 65 models available for pre-order for one week in Europe, Japan, United States

Street Fighter

Following the heels of its, and collaborations , the lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand Higround announced on Monday that it will launch pre-orders for agaming equipment collection on its online store from April 19 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EDT) to April 24.

This collection will be Higround's first internationally available collection, with products available in Europe and Japan alongside the United States. Pre-orders will be available in Europe from 9 p.m. CET and in Japan (4/20-4/25) from 4 a.m. JST.

The collection features four keyboards: two Basecamp 65 models and two models of Higround's flagship keyboard Summit 65. All four keyboards feature Street Fighter II character art, including an exclusive design of the fan favorite character Akuma (shown top-right). (Note that the Akuma Summit 65 with red frame and black-weighted stainless steel medallion will launch exclusively in Japan.)

The Basecamp 65 boards are built with dual-silicone dampening foam, while the Summit 65 features a full CNC aluminum frame, gasket-mounted design with ML32 Poron Foam, and a graphic switch. Higround's Geo-Switch is a linear, pre-lubed model.

The rest of the collection features three mousepads, keycap sets corresponding to the keyboards, a bag featuring Ryu and Chun-li, and a T-shirt.

Source: Press Release