Interest
Demon Slayer Invades Shinjuku Station to Promote Milk

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
A massive 80-meter poster featuring chibi-fied characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba drinking milk has appeared in Shinjuku Station.

Image via www.meijioishiigyunyu.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable
From April 17 to April 23, a massive 80-meter (approx. 87-yard) poster and numerous monitors featuring chibi-fied characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba drinking milk can be found in the underground section of Tokyo's Shinjuku Station. Japanese fans have been sharing pictures of the massive advertisement online.

This advertisement is part of a collaboration between Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Meiji (the makers of the “Meiji Oishii Gyunyu” milk brand). The other main part of the campaign is a raffle where winners will receive either a cup featuring all the milk-drinking Demon Slayer characters as seen on the giant poster (1000 winners) or an acrylic standee featuring one of the characters (9000 winners). To enter, you'll need to collect and send in three “points” worth of Oishii Gyunyu logos from various Oishii Gyunyu brand milk packages. For the complete set of entry details, check out the official site here (Japanese).

Image via www.meijioishiigyunyu.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable
Image via www.meijioishiigyunyu.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Source: Meiji Oishii Gyunyu via Nijimen

