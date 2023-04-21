hololive Returns to World of Warships With 4 New VTuber Commanders

World of Warships' latest update sees the return of hololive with four new VTuber Commanders!

On April 20, World of Warships dropped its latest update includes the return of hololive VTubers as four new Commanders.

Image via © 2016 COVER Corp hololive production

World of Warships ' Update 12.3 features four popular Japanese VTubers—Shishiro Botan, Moona Hoshinova, Takanashi Kiara, and Watson Amelia—to provide individual voiceovers for the new Commanders. These add a fun and exciting element to the game that players and hololive fans can look forward to. Aside from the new Commanders, players will also receive a special expendable camouflage and commemorative flag for this special event.

Besides the collaboration, the update includes a newly-added Seychelles map, an Allied Heroes Collection, a Japanese Tier IX ship in the Dockyard, and bug fixes, upgrades, and balance changes across the game.

Update 12.3 is live! Here are some of the things coming to World of Warships:

⚓ New Seychelles Map

⚓ Daisen in the Dockyard

⚓ hololive production collaboration

⚓ Warhammer 40,000 collaboration

⚓ Inca Trail Adventure pic.twitter.com/3DRp7SLqCj — World of Warships (@WorldofWarships) April 20, 2023

This update marks the second collaboration between the combat PC game and the VTuber agency. They first collaborated in July 2020, featuring two other famous VTubers—Fubuki Shirakami and Marine Houshou —as new Commanders who specialized in the in-game Japanese cruiser, Hashidate. The two VTubers have over 2 million subscribers each on their YouTube channels as of 2023.

This isn't the only anime-related collaboration World of Warships has done. In the past, they have collaborated with the likes of High School Fleet and Azur Lane. Likewise, Hololive has collaborated with other multiplayer games, including Among Us, CounterSide, and Valkyrie Connect. This year alone, they have collaborated with two other popular games, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! and Asphalt 9: Legends.

Source: Press release