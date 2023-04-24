Interest
ANN Readers: Your Favorite Demon Slayer Hashira
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Earlier this month, we asked Anime News Network readers to pick their favorite Hashira to ring in the new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The new season sees Tanjiro interacting with more of the fearsome demon slayers, but despite more screen time for Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito, fans' hearts are still burning for Rengoku Kyojuro.
The big brother-type Flame Hashira made a big impression on screen in the blockbuster anime film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. The character inspired a charitable act last year when an unknown do-gooder donated 100,000 yen (about US$860) to Fujimi City Hall under the Hashira's name. The patron wrote on the outside of the envelope, "Please use it for the good of the people."
Let's take that inspiration to heart! Here's how the rest of the Hashira measured up.
#2: Shinobu Kocho (Insect Hashira)
#3: Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira)
#4: Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira)
#5: Tengen Uzui (Sound Hashira)
#6: Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira)
#7: Gyomei Himejima (Stone Hashira)
#8: Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira)
#9: Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira)
