Interest
ANN Readers: Your Favorite Demon Slayer Hashira

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

Earlier this month, we asked Anime News Network readers to pick their favorite Hashira to ring in the new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The new season sees Tanjiro interacting with more of the fearsome demon slayers, but despite more screen time for Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito, fans' hearts are still burning for Rengoku Kyojuro.

kyojuro_declares_that_he_will_kill_a_demon
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The big brother-type Flame Hashira made a big impression on screen in the blockbuster anime film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. The character inspired a charitable act last year when an unknown do-gooder donated 100,000 yen (about US$860) to Fujimi City Hall under the Hashira's name. The patron wrote on the outside of the envelope, "Please use it for the good of the people."

Let's take that inspiration to heart! Here's how the rest of the Hashira measured up.

#2: Shinobu Kocho (Insect Hashira)

shinobu
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable



#3: Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira)

giyu_trying_to_motivate_tanjiro
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable



#4: Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira)

mitsuri_wanting_to_wait_for_kagaya
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable



#5: Tengen Uzui (Sound Hashira)

tengen_proclaims_that_he_is_the_god_of_flashiness
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable



#6: Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira)

muichiro_protecting_kotetsu
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable



#7: Gyomei Himejima (Stone Hashira)

gyomei_against_keeping_nezuko_alive
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable



#8: Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira)

sanemi_trying_to_make_nezuko_attack_him
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable



#9: Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira)

obanai28anime-
©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Want to vote in our next poll? Let us know who your favorite 'Twelve Demon Moon' (Kizuki) is here!

