Sony Music Entertainment's VTuber PRISM Project Announces 5th Generation Talent

Ami Amami, Kou Tsubame, Lana Shikami will debut on April 28

Sony Music Entertainment 's English-speaking Virtual YouTuber PRISM Project announced last Friday that it will debuting three new talents—Ami Amami, Kou Tsubame, and Lana Shikami—on April 28 starting from 7:00 p.m. PST (10:00 p.m. EDT).

© 2022 PRISM Project

Further information about each debuting talent is as follows:

Ami Amami © 2022 PRISM Project

Ami Amami is designed by Miyu Miyasaka and modeled for Live2D by makotok1. She will debut on April 28 at 7:00 p.m. PDT (10:00 p.m. EDT). The character was "born on a planet without the traditional four seasons" and was inspired to seek out Earth.

Kou Tsubame © 2022 PRISM Project

Kou Tsubame is designed by Nilitsu ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle , The Executioner and Her Way of Life , Tsuyokute New Saga ) and modeled for Live2D by makotok1. She will debut on April 28 at 8:00 p.m. PDT (11:00 p.m. EDT). The character hails from a cyberpunk world from the far future. After being struck by lightning, she became the first fully sentient cybernetic being.

Lana Shikami © 2022 PRISM Project

Lana Shikami was designed by Hiyori Sakura and modeled for Live2D by makotok1. She will debut on April 28 at 9:00 p.m. PDT (April 29, 12:00 a.m. EDT). The character is "the empress of a far-future society which venerates her as an avatar of the sun."

The project received over 3,000 applications from 20 countries and regions worldwide for its General Audition 2022.

The PRISM Project first launched in January 2021. All agents are signed to Sony Music talent management contracts. The talents are primarily active on YouTube and stream a variety of content including, but not limited to, singing, karaoke, gaming, and art. The existing talent roster includes Iku Hoshifuri, Aoi Tokimori, Meno Ibuki, Rita Kamishiro, Luto Araka, Shiki Miyoshino, Nia Suzune, Yura Rikudou, Pina Pengin, Naki Kamizuki, Sara Nagare, and Non Anon.

The project's Japanese-speaking equivalent, VEE Project, debuted its first wave of talent last May.