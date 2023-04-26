Singer LiSA Announces Birth of 1st Child

Image via www.youtube.com

Anime song singerposted on her Instagram account on Tuesday that she gave birth to her first child the other day. She commented: "Having powered up, I am looking forward to being able to deliver my music. I ask for your continued support. Today is also a good day."

The singer had not previously announced her pregnancy, nor did she take a formal hiatus. Her "LiVE is Smile Always" concert tour is scheduled from September through to December later this year.

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero , il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion , Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , that film's seven-episode television anime version Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night . Her songs for these anime have broken various records.

The singer announced her marriage to voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki in January 2020.