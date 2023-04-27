Interest
Art Corporation's Move to the Future Web Series Posts 7th Episode
posted on by Kim Morrissy
House-moving business Art Corporation streamed the seventh episode of its Move to the Future series of sci-fi anime shorts on Sunday. This episode shows the big reveal about Izumi's identity and the motivations behind the robot A-bot.
The shorts tell the heartwarming story of a girl named Izumi, who meets a robot named A-bot who takes her on a trip to the future. Izumi is voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Akane from Psycho-Pass, Kuroneko from Oreimo), while A-bot is voiced by Akira Ishida (Kaworu from Evangelion, Kikuhiko from Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū).
In the seventh episode, A-bot reveals that he brought Izumi to the future and showed her around the facility in order to reignite the creative spark of the future Izumi, who was going through a slump. The future Izumi thanks A-bot for his thoughtfulness and gives him a kiss, which makes him very embarrassed.
To celebrate the release of the new episode, the anime's official Twitter campaign launched a giveaway campaign for clear files signed by the lead voice actors. The enter the draw, follow the account and quote retweet the tweet below with your thoughts on the anime using the hashtag #未来だって引越はアート (Move to the Future).
#アート引越センター アニメ最新話公開記念🎬— アート引越センター【公式】未来の引越を描いたアニメーションムービーアカウント (@art0123_pr) April 20, 2023
主役2人の声優直筆サイン入りクリアファイルが抽選で3⃣名様に当たる🎁
①@art0123_prをフォロー
②#未来だって引越はアート を付けてアニメの感想を引用RT💬
③当選連絡はDM✉
応募期間:5/8迄
詳細は👇https://t.co/iZVRbQev2K#花澤香菜#石田彰 pic.twitter.com/RRBoq1VrZc
According to the project's website, at least nine episodes are planned in total.
Source: MoCa News