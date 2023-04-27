Fan Voting Opens for Best Delicious in Dungeon Dish

Voting ends on May 7, results announced on May 15

is filled with scrumptious-looking meals based on bizarre monster ingredients. If you're eager to let the world know your favorite dish, you may be pleased to know that the series opened an official poll last Friday. Head to the campaign website to cast your vote any time between now and the end of May 7 JST. (Note that the website and the names of all the dishes are in Japanese.)

The poll results will be announced on May 15.

In addition to determining the most popular dish in the series, the poll is also giving fans who live in Japan the chance to win a 5,000 yen (about US$37) food voucher, eligible for Skylark, Kourakuen, Ootoya, UberEats, Demaecan, PIZZA-LA , and other participating brands. To enter the draw, follow the prompts on the voting page to share your choice on Twitter and follow the anime's official Twitter account.

The campaign commemorates the recent anime announcement last August. Studio Trigger is adapting Ryōko Kui 's manga, having also produced a 30-second animated commercial to promote the manga's eighth volume in September 2019.

While the Delicious in Dungeon dishes don't actually exist in the real world, there are some notable recreations, and the manga itself includes recipes to encourage readers to try making the real-life meals that inspired the story.

