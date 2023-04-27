Summoners War: Chronicles Game Launches 'Serious' Collaboration With One-Punch Man

The Summoners War: Chronicles action RPG launched a worldwide "serious" collaboration with the One Punch Man anime on Thursday. "Serious" is a reference to Saitama's series of "Serious" finishing moves, which he uses when he wants to put more effort into fighting his opponents. It is presumably not an indicator to the tone of Summoners War: Chronicles ' collaboration, which offers the usual gamut of limited-time content and rewards.

The game's YouTube channel began streaming a full trailer on Tuesday, previewing the characters and their abilities.

Eight major One Punch Man characters will appear in the game as Monsters: natural 5-star fire-type Genos and Atomic Samurai, water-type Garou and Silverfang, wind-type Terrible Tornado and Hellish Blizzard, natural 4-star dark-type King, and light-type Mumen Rider. Each character uses various techniques from the original anime, such as "Spiral Incineration Cannon" and "Water Stream Rock Smashing Fist."

While the protagonist Saitama does not appear as a Monster, players can encounter him as an NPC and in dungeon quest cutscenes. The new collaboration dungeon "Evolution of Ascension" will feature Carnage Kabuto from the anime as the final boss creature.

Those of you picking up the game to obtain specific One Punch Man characters may be glad to know that the event has incorporated a pity system to make it easier to obtain the natural 5-star collaboration Monsters. With every 200 summons on the Fire, Water, or Wind Elite Rate UP Summon banners, you'll get an Elite Selection Scroll which you can use to automatically obtain one of the two banner characters. The event will also offer various in-game rewards from daily missions and logging in.

Com2uS launched the Summoners War: Chronicles game on PC and smartphone devices on August 16. The global server launched in March. The game is based on the Summoners War franchise ; it achieved 10 billion KRW (about US$7.5 million) in sales in just a week and reached ninth in Steam 's global top sellers chart.

Sources: Summoners War: Chronicles website, Press Release