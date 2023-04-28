Heavenly Delusion Comes to Nakano, Asakusa 16 Years Early

Solve puzzles, track down a Hiruko in tie-in promotion with anime's real-life locations

©石黒正数・講談社／天国大魔境製作委員会

The story ofis set in the year 2039, or 15 years before a mysterious global calamity. But before the apocalypse comes, you can enjoy an adventure with Kiruko and Maru in the streets of Nakano and Asakusa, the real-life areas of Tokyo where significant parts of the story take place.

In Nakano, Kiruko runs a business as a handyman in Nakano. Meanwhile, Asakusa is the backdrop of Haruki and Kiriko's past. In the real world, you can participate in a puzzle-solving activity in Nakano where Kiruko takes you under her wing as a handyman. In Asakusa, you can join up with Maru and Kiruko to track down a Hiruko (the bird-like Man-Eater).

Both activities require a smartphone with internet service to participate, as well as a working understanding of the Japanese language. When you complete your mission, you'll get a postcard with an original illustration for your trouble. Participating stores in the area will also offer "Encouragement Food" to spur you on; further details about the stores and food for sale are forthcoming.

You can download the mission sheet through the promotional website. The activities are free to participate in, and will run from April 28 to June 4.

Of course, regardless of whether you have an interest in the anime, both locations are popular among tourists, featuring notable landmarks like Nakano Broadway and the Sensō-ji Temple.

The anime is streaming on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in other regions worldwide under the series' Japanese title of Tengoku Dai Makyō .