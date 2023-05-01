ANN Readers: Your Favorite Demon Slayer Kizuki

The Mugen Train film evidently made the biggest splash on ANN readers, given that Rengoku Kyojuro topped our Hashira popularity poll. So perhaps it should come as little surprise that Akaza, the Upper Rank 3 demon who also featured prominently in that arc, would top the 'Twelve Demon Moon' (Kizuki) poll too.

Akaza received one of the flashiest fight scenes in Demon Slayer 's animated history. His superhuman reflexes, hard-hitting punches, and indomitable fighting spirit made for a memorable matchup against Rengoku. Of course, the other Kizuki are no less impressive in their own right, so let's have a look at how the other Kizuki ranked.

#2: Kokushibo (Upper Rank 1)

#3: Doma (Upper Rank 2)

#4: Gyuutarou & Daki (Upper Rank 6)

#5: Rui (Lower Rank 5)

#6: Gyokko (Upper Rank 5)

#7: Enmu (Lower Rank 1)

#8: Hantengu (Upper Rank 4)

#9: Kyogai (former Lower Rank 6)

#10: Mukago (Lower Rank 4)

#11: Rokuro (Lower Rank 2)

#12 (tied): Wakuraba (Lower Rank 3) and Kamanue (Lower Rank 6)

