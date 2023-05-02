AKB48 Idol Group Ends Its Team, Captain Systems

Team 8 held last concert on Saturday; teams A, K, B, 4 to hold farewell concerts on August 4-6

Theidol group has long been iconic for its team system. This has allowed an extremely large group to split off into various sub-units, each with their own specialties. By shuffling members around and announcing new teams at concerts, the group could give their fans surprise experiences. Each team is headed by a captain, who may or may not occupy the Center position in the sub-unit, but is nonetheless considered the face of the group.

Yet now this system, which has existed since the very beginning of AKB48 's 18-year history, is coming to an end. The group announced at a concert last Saturday that the system will end this fall. Team 8 held its last concert on Saturday, and the remaining four teams (A, K, B, and 4) hold their farewell concerts between August 4 to 6.

The group's current General Manager Mion Mukaichi remarked that although she finds it sad, she also thought that this was good timing for the group to rally together as a whole. It was also announced at the concert that up to 16 members will perform on stage at a time starting from this fall (the number was restricted to eight due to COVID regulations).

The AKB48 group debuted in Tokyo's Akihabara district in December 2005, and is produced by music industry mogul Yasushi Akimoto . The concept has expanded to sister groups across Japan, Mainland China, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines. As of 2023, the main group has 83 members.

Source: Daily via Hachima Kikо̄