GREE Subsidiary Agency Launches 1st VTuber Auditions

Specialite agency is looking for female-presenting characters who are skilled at video games

©すぺしゃりて

REALITY Studios, a subsidiary of the Japanese Internet media company, launched auditions for its new Virtual YouTuber agency Specialite on Monday. The auditions are open in both Japan and globally.

The agency is looking for female-presenting characters who are "skilled at computer/video games regardless of genre." Candidates who not only receive talent management and Live2D avatars from the company, they will also have access to new streaming equipment such as gaming PCs and microphones prior to and after their debut.

Auditions are open until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. JST (10:59 a.m. EDT). The first generation of talent is slated to debut in late 2023.

REALITY Studios is a company based in Tokyo that operates and manages various virtual talents, including KMNZ and VESPERBELL.

Sources: Specialite's website, Press Release