Witch Hat Atelier Manga Creator Shows Off Her The Owl House Fandom

Ever wanted to see The Owl House characters drawn in manga style? Witch Hat Atelier manga creator Kamome Shirahama showed off her appreciation for the series by posting a fan art in her signature gorgeous and delicate art style last Sunday.

The Owl House creator Dana Terrace reacted to the fan art with gushing. On Tuesday, she tweeted: "I'm briefly back bc I JUST saw this. I've melted. I'm a puddle. This is so cute. THANK YOU! And for those of you who're lookin for a magical, queer, heart-racing story of empathy and self discovery please do yourself a favor and go read WITCH HAT ATELIER !!!"

Shirahama responded in English: "Thanks to Dana and the creators of the Owl House for a wonderful and lovely story! I have been wanting to draw fan art ever since I saw the new season. And thank you for liking Witch Hat Atelier ! Stories made for kids who want to be wizards are magic!"

The Owl House is an American animated TV series, which first aired on The Disney Channel in January 2020. Like Witch Hat Atelier , the show has a witchy theme. The Owl House is also notable for being the first Disney property to feature a same-sex couple in leading roles. The series concluded with its third season on April 8.

Shirahama launched the Witch Hat Atelier manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019. An anime adaptation of the manga was announced in April.

Shirahama's deep familiarity with western pop culture is also evident in her illustration work outside manga: she has drawn variant covers and other illustrations for Marvel Comics and DC Comics . She also designed the characters for "The Elder" story in Star Wars: Visions and drew the corresponding manga adaptation.