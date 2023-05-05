NFL Star Jamaal Williams Hosts Naruto Charity Auction With Voice Actor Maile Flanagan

Funko Pops, action figures, manga box sets, headbands, custom sneakers up for sale in May 9 auction

Photo provided by Whatnot

star Jamaal Williams, noted Naruto fan , will hold a charity auction formerchandise alongside Naruto Uzumaki Englishon. The auction will take place through on May 9 at 8 p.m. EST on the Whatnot livestream shopping platform.

The items up for auction will include signed Funko Pops, action figures, manga box sets, headbands, and custom sneakers. Sal ‘Kickstradomis’ Amezcua, one of the world's most influential sneaker customizers for athletes and celebrities, designed two unique pairs of Air Force 1's for Williams. Williams commissioned two unique pairs of Nike Air Force 1's sneakers; one features Naruto Uzumaki and the other features Sasuke Uchiha. One pair will be auctioned during the livestream.

All proceeds will go toward the Jamaal Williams Foundation, a new non-profit founded by Williams to provide financial and community support to assist in youth development and help meet the needs of those facing food insecurities. The livestream auction on Whatnot marks the first fundraising event for the foundation.

"The stories and principles of Naruto have been hugely influential for me, both on and off the field. Naruto faced a lot of adversity and was able to move beyond that and become this powerful force of positivity and kindness," Jamaal Williams commented. “Outside of Naruto 's impact on my own life, I have so much love for the Naruto and anime communities. These are my people. I'm excited to partner with Whatnot and Maile to celebrate and rally fans around the franchise , all for a great cause I'm passionate about."

Williams is an avid anime fan. The header of his Twitter profile features an image of Gaara from Naruto , and he recently tweeted about his ascent up the mountain of One Piece episodes. In a viral clip from January, he introduced himself as the "Swagg Kazekage, leader of the Hidden Village of the Den" before a Detroit Lions game. Last August, he requested his fans to bring him "anime stuff."

Source: Press Release