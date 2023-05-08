Former NIJISANJI EN VTuber Zaion LanZa's Testimony Goes Public

VTuber's contract was terminated in March

Using a copyrighted song in her stream without prior authorization

Revealing internal information that can potentially cause issues for stakeholders during her stream

Making statements that could lead to speculation or leaking of internal information using social media accounts that she personally operates during her activity suspension time

Offensive remarks regarding discrimination and sexual assault

Several infringements of the Rules pertaining to the use of games defined by ANYCOLOR Inc. (including intentional infringements) and repeated false justifications given to ANYCOLOR Inc. regarding these infringements

Expressing her will to perform streams using illegal games (also referred to as pirated games)

Comments that can be considered offensive to the rights holder of a game during a stream

Giving false information to other NIJISANJI EN Livers regarding the contents of her communications with ANYCOLOR Inc.

Falsely claiming to have received permission from ANYCOLOR Inc. after a viewer commented on Zaion performing an action prohibited by the Rules

Falsely claiming to be sponsored by a brand during a stream

Giving “likes” to comments falling under defamation of NIJISANJI Livers and ANYCOLOR Inc. using social media accounts that she personally operates

A virtual YouTuber named Sayu Okami posted a TwitLonger on Saturday detailing the testimony of the former NIJISANJI EN VTuber Zaion LanZa, whose contract was terminated on March 10. The post individually lists the context behind the offences listed in the official termination notice, including:

The post writer acknowledged and apologized for some of the above items while characterizing others as misunderstandings. The post also described Zaion's struggles with mental illness and online harassment, and acknowledged that separating from the company was ultimately "best for both sides."

The post contains several references to Zaion LanZa's "previous life" (a term used in the VTuber community to refer to a talent's online identity before signing a contract with a major agency), and describes a number of incidents in which the streamer's actions caused a conflict of interest with NIJISANJI. According to the post, Zaion LanZa's "previous life" was a prominent Genshin Impact and Alchemy Stars streamer.

The agency terminated its contract with the NIJISANJI EN VTuber Zaion LanZa on March 10 due to numerous offences, including "making numerous false and inappropriate statements." She was suspended in February due to "repeated misconduct." She debuted last December as part of "XSOLEIL," NIJISANJI EN's seventh group of performers.

Sources: Sayu's Twitter account, TwitLonger