Persona 5 Royal LED Lamps Will Light Up Your Fandom

Photo provided by fortyseven communications

Persona 5 Royal

The anime LED lamp brand Otaku Lamps launched a tie-in line on Tuesday. Each lamp costs US$35, and comes with 16 changeable colors, a variety of settings and modes, a remote control, and thematic packaging.

The lamp designs are as follows:

Joker Ryuji (Skull) Ann (Panther) Morgana (Mona) Yusuke (Fox) Makoto (Queen) Futaba (Oracle) Haru (Noir) Phantom Thieves Logo

Otaku Lamps has released products for over 30 different anime and gaming series. Its most recent collaboration was with Toei Animation for Dragon Ball Super in April.

In other Persona 5 merch-related news, the game's collaboration with the Pocari Sweat health drink brand in the United States is still ongoing. Specially marked bottles come with a QR code that customers can scan to enter the draw for a Persona 5 Royal -skinned Xbox controller and charging station set. There are also 10 Persona 5 Royal sticker designs to collect in total. The promotion will run until August 31.

Sources: Email Correspondence, Press Release