Trigun Fan's Book Recommendation Tweet Escalates Fast

A humble Trigun fan's book recommendation spread much further than anyone was expecting. Last Sunday, an account by the name of "bigolas dickolas woIfwood" tweeted an effusive recommendation of Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone's This is How You Lose the Time War sci-fi novel. The tweet has since gone so thoroughly viral that it has reached the attention of both the authors and even Trigun Stampede producer Yoshihiro Watanabe .

read this. DO NOT look up anything about it. just read it. it's only like 200 pages u can download it on audible it's only like four hours. do it right now i'm very extremely serious. pic.twitter.com/Pzb2FWvFlg — bigolas dickolas woIfwood (@maskofbun) May 7, 2023

"read this. DO NOT look up anything about it. just read it. it's only like 200 pages u can download it on audible it's only like four hours. do it right now i'm very extremely serious," bigolas dickolas woIfwood wrote. "*grabs you personally by the throat* you will do this. for me. you will go to the counter at barnes and noble. you will buy this. i will be greatly rewarded"

As of Thursday, the tweet has accumulated over 10,000 retweets and 118,000 likes. It has also turned This is How You Lose the Time War into a bestseller on Amazon , even though the book was first published in 2019. Crunchyroll News reported that the book went as high as #1 in the Science Fiction category. (As of this article's writing, it is #2 in the Science Fiction category and #3 in Print Books.)

Author Amal El-Mohtar commented in a blog post on Tuesday that Twitter posts usually don't move the needle when it comes to sales, but thanks to the unusual success of the above tweet, "corporate marketing people at Simon & Schuster now know the name Bigolas Dickolas."

Although the tweet itself has nothing to do with Trigun other than the poster's distinctive name, we know at least one person related to Trigun has bought the book. Trigun Stampede producer Yoshihiro Watanabe tweeted in the early hours of Thursday morning from Japan: "Have I bought the book? Yes." Both authors lined up to thank him in the replies.

This is How You Lose the Time War is a mind-bending enemies-to-lovers romance story across space and time. Who knows? If you're a Trigun fan, you might like it too.

Sources: Crunchyroll News (Joseph Luster), Amal El-Mohtar's blog