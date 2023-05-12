Gundam Franchise Grosses Record High 131 Billion Yen in 2023 Fiscal Year

© Sotsu, Sunrise, MBS, TV Tokyo, Bandai Namco Filmworks

Here's the proof you need thatwas a good idea for revitalizing theannounced its 2023 Fiscal Year (FY) sales results on Wednesday, revealing record-breaking revenue for theIP. Group-wide sales amounted to 131.3 billion yen (about US$9.75 billion) in FY2023, compared to 101.7 billion yen (about US$7.55 billion) in the previous year.

In a March newsletter, Bandai Namco Holdings president Masaru Kawaguchi specifically highlighted The Witch From Mercury for acquiring new fans among young people and women. He also highlighted the Gundam Aerial gunpla models as strong sellers.

Bandai Namco Holdings publishes financial reports as far back as FY2006. These reports reveal that Gundam 's sales have not always followed a linear curve. Sales briefly dropped in FY2009-FY2010, as well as FY2015 and in FY2017-2018. However, there has been remarkable growth since FY2020, which also coincides with the increase of Gunpla sales throughout the pandemic. Case in point: 60.5 billion yen (US$4.49 billion) of Gundam 's 131.3 billion yen in sales in FY2023 was through the toys and hobby business, up from 44.2 billion yen (US$3.28 billion) in the last financial year.

Other major Bandai Namco IPs to see growth in the last financial year include the perennial favorite Dragon Ball at 144.5 billion yen (US$10.73 billion)—up from 127.6 billion (US$9.48). One Piece also climbed up to 86.3 billion yen (US$6.41 billion) from 44.1 billion yen (US$3.28 billion) last year, reflecting the success of One Piece Film Red .

Overall, the company saw a 111.3% rise in sales and 103.5% gross profit. The sector to see the biggest growth was "Amusement," referring to amusement parks, arcades, and other public entertainment facilities. This segment grew by 127% from the previous financial year, indicating its recovery from COVID-19 restrictions.

