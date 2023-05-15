Cinnamoroll on Track to Topping Sanrio Character Ranking For 4th Consecutive Year

Badtz-maru sneaks into top 10 for 1st time in 12 years

©'23 SANRIO S／D・G SP-M 著作（株）サンリオ

released the interim results of its annual character popularity poll last Thursday, and the numbers show that Cinnamoroll is the favorite to win yet again. The adorable dog mascot character topped the poll for the past three consecutive years.

The top 10 mascots (so far) are as follows:

Cinnamoroll Pom Pom Purin Pochacco Kuromi Hello Kitty My Melody Hangyodon Tuxedo Sam Little Twin Stars Badtz-maru

Badtz-maru, who ranked 12th last year, placed 10th in this year's interim results. The rebellious penguin mascot is approaching his 30th anniversary this year, and this result marks his first time in the top 10 in 12 years. In a message accompanying the poll results, Badtz-maru vowed to aim even higher and snag first place.

The Sanrio Character Grand Prix first began in 1986. Last year's poll once again had record voting numbers; 26,467,259 votes were cast in total, a 124% increase over 2021's 14.5 million.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web