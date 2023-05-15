Japanese hololive Members Also Join hololive English's 1st Concert

Tokino Sora, Hoshimachi Suisei, Houshou Marine join July 2 event

Straight on the heels of hololive Indonesia's addition to hololive English's first concert, hololive production announced last Thursday that three Japanese members of the agency will also make guest appearances during the event: Tokino Sora, Hoshimachi Suisei, and Houshou Marine. The three Japanese talents have over one million subscribers on YouTube each.

In addition, hololive production launched orders for made-to-order merchandise related to the event last Thursday.

HYTE and OMOCAT are sponsoring the concert, and will also release collaboration merchandise. HYTE announced launched pre-orders last Wednesday for a keycap set and desk pad bundle, costing US$100. The newest collaboration marks the third time the brand has partnered with hololive English, and the previous items will be on display at the brand's booth at the concert venue. In addition, HYTE will host an online giveaway of a one-of-a-kind HYTE Y40 Connect the World PC system built by its sister brand iBUYPOWER.

OMOCAT plans to release details about its exclusive apparel line at a later date.

The “hololive English 1st Concert -Connect the World-” concert will feature Virtual YouTubers Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, Ninomae Ina'nis, Gawr Gura, Watson Amelia, IryS, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, and Hakos Baelz at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California on July 2 at 7:00 p.m. PDT (10:00 p.m. EDT).

hololive Indonesia talents Ayunda Risu, Moona Hoshinova, and Pavolia Reine are also slated to make guest appearances. There is a great deal of crossover between hololive Indonesia and hololive English fans because many of the hololive Indonesia members regularly speak English in their streams.

The English-speaking talents have previously performed alongside the Japanese branch at the annual hololive fes events. This new concert marks the first time the English talents will perform entirely by themselves.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. hololive English announced its first group of talents, "Myth," in September 2020; the second group, "Council," debuted in August 2021. The male-presenting group "HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-" debuted last July. The first generation of hololive Indonesia performers debuted in April 2020.

