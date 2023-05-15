Kinema Citrus Art Challenge at Anime Central Offers Chance to Animate for Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Anime

©bushiroad ©VANGUARD will+Dress Character Design ©2021-2023 CLAMP・Illust:Kinema citrus

The(ACen) event is offering a unique opportunity for artists to not only learn about the craft of animation but even potentially contribute to an actual TV anime production. The "Ins and Outs of Character Animation" panel byon May 20 will feature a lecture by character designer and animation director) as well as theArt Challenge 2023 art competition. The grand prize winners will be given a chance to contribute to theanime's upcoming third season.

Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to attend; all participants will receive a Thank You postcard signed by Nagasaku. There will be over 50 prizes up for grabs, courtesy of Kinema Citrus and Bushiroad USA. It will also be a valuable learning experience; Nagasaku and Kinema Citrus producer Eiichi Koshiishi will explain and demonstrate how to become an anime character designer.

The panel will take place in the Live Event Room 5 at 10:00 a.m. on May 20. The convention will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from May 19 to 21.

"Season 3" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime will premiere in July 2023.

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members return from the previous anime.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The second season premiered on January 14. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the season.