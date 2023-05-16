Arts Workers Japan Survey: 94% of Japanese Creators Concerned About AI

Creators cited negative experiences with AI, such as stolen AI art distributed on foreign websites

TBS News Dig reported on Monday that around 94% of Japanese creators were "concerned that AI could have harmful effects such as rights infringement," according to an Arts Workers Japan survey of around 25,000 creators.

The survey also listed reports by creators citing negative experiences with AI, such as seeing their art stolen by AI and distributed on foreign websites, or having their published voice samples altered by AI and resold as voice changer models. The Arts Workers Japan Association strongly recommends government regulations against AI-created works, proposing that it should be obligatory to display the original data and/or compensate the original creator.

Japanese content websites DLsite, Ci-en, pixiv FANBOX, and Fantia banned/restricted AI use on their platforms last week.

Source: TBS News Dig via Yaraon