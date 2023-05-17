Crunchyroll, Duolingo Team Up For Anime-Inspired Japanese Language Learning

Japanese language course adds nearly 50 phrases from popular anime

If you're an anime fan learning Japanese, then you may be interested inand Duolingo's new tie-in promotional campaign. The anime streaming service partnered with the language learning platform on Tuesday to add nearly 50 phrases inspired by popular anime to its Japanese language course.

In addition, premium Crunchyroll subscribers will be eligible for a two-month trial of Super Duolingo (the ad-free tier which allows for unlimited mistakes and personalized lessons). Free Crunchyroll users will be eligible for a one-month trial of Super Duolingo. Duolingo learners studying Japanese may be eligible for one free month of Crunchyroll Mega Fan access. The offer will be available until July 16.

All Crunchyroll users can redeem the one-month free trial of Super Duolingo through this link or by entering the code CRUNCHYDUO on Duolingo's website. Duolingo Japanese learners can redeem one month of Crunchyroll Mega Fan access through this link.

Crunchyroll is also working on creating a list of anime titles with easy-to-understand Japanese, including Bananya , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Laid-Back Camp , and Nichijou - My Ordinary Life .

Duolingo offers Japanese courses for English speakers and Chinese speakers, which together teach over 17 million learners worldwide. Japanese is the third most popular language for English speakers to learn on Duolingo. 26% of Duolingo Japanese learners cite fun, like watching their favorite anime shows, as their top motivation for learning. The promotion celebrates the sixth anniversary of its English-to-Japanese course

Sources: Press Release, Crunchyroll