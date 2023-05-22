Top-Tier Voice Actors Star in LINE GAME 10th Anniversary Anime Short

The LINE GAME brand began streaming the long version of its 10th anniversary anime short on Friday. The story is cute, depicting the friendship between a group of high school friends over the course of 10 years. The LINE GAME service is their common interest, and it even plays a part in helping a boy and girl get together as a couple.

LINE GAME is also streaming a "side story" video, showing some further conversations between the characters:

The ad is particularly notable for its star-studded voice cast, as follows:

In its promotional material, the ad leans heavily into the voice actors' celebrity power. Akari Kitō provided two interviews for the ad, where she discusses her experiences with the LINE GAME service and tries playing a game.

For users in Japan, LINE GAME is holding a giveaway of boards signed by individual members of the voice cast. You can access the giveaway via the campaign website. The Twitter account is also holding a giveaway for Amazon gift cards priced at 10,000 yen (about US$73). A second Twitter campaign for a board signed by every member of the voice cast will launch on May 29.

Source: Animate Times