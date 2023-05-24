Hi Score Girl Manga Creator Rensuke Oshikiri Recalls Editor's Meeting That Went Horribly Wrong

It's hard to imagine two manga artists with more wildly contrasting styles than Rensuke Oshikiri ( Hi Score Girl ) and Shūzō Oshimi ( The Flowers of Evil ). However, perhaps because their surnames sound slightly similar, there was a time when a manga editor mistook one for the other.

Oshikiri decided to share this anecdote in all its comedic glory by creating an animation for Twitter. His post last Sunday quickly became a hit, racking up over 10,000 retweets and 25,000 likes as of Wednesday.

Oshikiri's animation portrays the hapless editor as an enthusiastic man who gushes to Oshikiri about his love for Oshimi's characters. When he finally realizes his mistake, he awkwardly backtracks and attempts to say that he has always wanted to work with Oshikiri too, but by this point, Oshikiri is fed up.

Hi Score Girl is a romantic comedy about the 1990s Japanese arcade scene. The Flowers of Evil is a psychological drama about teenagers testing their sexual inhibitions. Oshimi is also known for creating Inside Mari , Sweet Poolside , and Blood on the Tracks , which also explore themes of coming-of-age and perversion.

Oshikiri is best known for Hi Score Girl , which he launched in Square-Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2010. The series inspired an anime that debuted in Japan in July 2018. He ended the manga in September 2018. He launched a new manga titled Geniearth in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2021.

Outside of the manga world, Oshikiri is also known for his animation work. He held a crowdfunding campaign from October to December 2019 for his mini anime project The House Spirit Tatami-chan . The anime premiered in April 2020 and was Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime. He also drew the art, wrote the scripts, and drafted the original character designs. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

[Via Hachima Kikо̄]