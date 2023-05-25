MyAnimeList, Honeyfeed Announce 3rd Web Novel Contest

Entries accepted from June 1 to August 31

Anime database website MyAnimeList and web novel platform Honeyfeed announced the details of their third web novel contest on Tuesday. In addition to US$3,000 cash prizes for the top three submissions, the stories will be sent to manga publisher Kodansha to review for possible publication and/or manga adaptation.

Image provided by Qdopp Media Relations

The prompt is "Wholesome Romance novel from the Male Point of View (POV)." Entries can be submitted under either the "Isekai" or "Present Day" categories. Entries will be accepted from June 1 to August 31.

A panel of volunteer judges will select the top 10 finalists, and the winners will be determined by a combination of jury and public vote. The judge voting period will run from September 1 to October 29, and public voting will run from October 30 to November 30. Winners will be announced on December 12.

The first MAL x Honeyfeed Writing Contest ran from July 5 to September 5, 2021. It received 853 entries in total, and the winners were decided through a fan vote. The second contest ran from June 1 to September 1, 2022.

Sources: Press Release, MyAnimeList