BUNBUN, Mai Yoneyama, Taiki, More Artists Featured at LA's Gallery Nucleus

SSS by applibot illustrator group's exhibit runs from May 27 to June 4

The illustrator group SSS by applibot will hold a free exhibit at the Alhambra-based art gallery/boutique Gallery Nucleus from May 27 to June 4. The group consists of the popular artists BUNBUN / abec ( Sword Art Online , Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ), Mai Yoneyama ( Kiznaiver ), Taiki ( Chain Chronicle , World of Final Fantasy ), Sevnzel ( Pokémon Sun and Moon ), PALOW. ( Belle ), ISSSAI ( Final Fantasy XI ), Naji Yanagida ( Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling ), ZERONIS ( League of Legends ), Yun Ling ( Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ).

Image provided by CyberAgent

The artists will hold signing sessions and workshops throughout the exhibit period, as follows:

Signings

Taiki and Yun Ling : May 27, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST

: May 27, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST PALOW. and BUNBUN : June 2, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST

and : June 2, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST PALOW. , BUNBUN and ZERONIS: June 3, 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST

Workshops

PALOW. and BUNBUN : May 27, 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST

Taiki and Sevnzel: June 3, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST

Tickets for the signings and workshops are available through the gallery's website. Signing tickets are US$10, while workshop tickets are US$120.

The exhibit first ran in Tokyo from June 11 to 19, 2022. It then opened in Kyoto from February 18 to April 2, 2023. The exhibit received over 15,000 visitors in Japan.

Gallery Nucleus held exhibitions and workshops for the acclaimed animation artists Tatsuyuki Tanaka and Youichi Nishikawa in October and November. Trigger animator Sushio made his U.S. exhibit debut there in December.

Source: Email Correspondence