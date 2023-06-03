Ribon, Shо̄nen Jump, Saikyō Jump Launch Manga Prize for Elementary School Kids Only

Three of Shueisha 's leading manga publications— Ribon , Weekly Shonen Jump / Shonen Jump+ , and Saikyō Jump —are teaming up for a manga competition aimed specifically at elementary school children. Submissions for the " Ribon x Jump Elementary School Student Manga Prize" opened on Friday. The deadline is March 31, 2024.

© 2023 Shueisha Inc

All applicants must be 12 years or younger by the submission deadline. It is acceptable for two or more people to collaborate on a single submission. The grand prize winner will be published in Ribon , Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , or Saikyō Jump , and they'll also receive a complete analog drawing set or Chromebook with a Wacom tablet. However, regardless of winners, every applicant will receive a free booklet from the editorial departments encouraging them on the path to becoming a manga artist.

Submissions can be sent either online or through post. Further details are available on the contest's website.

Ribon 's editorial department has been holding its own "Elementary School Student Manga Prize" since 2008. Not only does this new award mark the 25th iteration of Ribon 's contest, it also commemorates Weekly Shonen Jump 's 55th anniversary. The judges include 10 prominent manga artists: Noriko Asaka ( Zessei no Akujo wa Maōji-sama ni Chōai Sareru ), Akira Amano ( Reborn! ), Emi Ishikawa ( Zekkyō Gakkyū ), Kazumata Oguri ( Hanasaka Tenshi Ten-Ten-kun ), Honoka Kinoshita ( Leo to Mikatsuki ), Minori Kurosaki ( Buddy Go! , Ui×Kon ), Mayu Sakai ( Hello, Innocent , Sugar Soldier ), Kaiu Shirai ( The Promised Neverland ), Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ), and Nana Haruta ( Tsubasa to Hotaru , Cactus's Secret ).

In conjunction with the above manga prize, the paint app Jump Paint is holding a collaboration campaign with the Ribon magazine. The app's new "Challenge Ribon " content allows users to practice drawing and painting by tracing art from Minori Kurosaki 's Ui×Kon manga and Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda . Ribon manga artists will also share their manga-creating knowhow through the app, and various sound effects used in actual Ribon manga have also been added to the app's materials palette. Ribon 's July issue, which shipped on Friday in Japan, includes a booklet on how to use Jump Paint.

On Friday, Shonen Jump+ launched the 23rd Ribon Elementary School Manga Prize grand winner: Mari Suzuto's Doron! manga. The artist was just 12 years old at the time of submission.

Source: Comic Natalie