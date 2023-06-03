Sailor Starlights Become Fashion Models on anan's Latest Cover

©武内直子・PNP／劇場版「美少女戦士セーラームーンCosmos」製作委員会 ©マガジンハウス

The Three Lights/Sailor Starlights, who are getting a major role in the upcomingfilm project, have kickstarted a career as fashion models. The fashion magazineshows the three handsome ladies on the cover on its upcoming 2,351st issue, which will ship in Japan on June 7.

The issue will contain a special feature on the film project, introducing key points related to the story and interviews with members of the voice cast. Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi will look back on 30 years of Sailor Moon history. The issue will also feature an interview with the voices of the Sailor Starlights: Marina Inoue (Seiya Kō/Sailor Star Fighter), Saori Hayami (Taiki Kō/Sailor Star Maker), and Ayane Sakura (Yaten Kō/Sailor Star Healer).

Character designer Kazuko Tadano drew the image on the cover. While the Sailor Starlights will adorn the magazine's special cover, the regular cover will feature the boy band Sexy Zone .

The films will open June 9 and June 30. They adapt the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi 's original Sailor Moon manga. The films will feature a returning cast from the Sailor Moon Crystal net anime and the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime film project.

anan previously featured Ghost in the Shell 's Motoko Kusanagi on its cover in 2020 and SPY×FAMILY 's Loid Forger in 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie