×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Sailor Starlights Become Fashion Models on anan's Latest Cover

posted on by Kim Morrissy
June 7 anan issue will feature interviews with voice actresses Kotono Mitsuishi, Marina Inoue, Saori Hayami, Ayane Sakura

anan
©武内直子・PNP／劇場版「美少女戦士セーラームーンCosmos」製作委員会 ©マガジンハウス
The Three Lights/Sailor Starlights, who are getting a major role in the upcoming Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie film project, have kickstarted a career as fashion models. The fashion magazine anan shows the three handsome ladies on the cover on its upcoming 2,351st issue, which will ship in Japan on June 7.

The issue will contain a special feature on the film project, introducing key points related to the story and interviews with members of the voice cast. Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi will look back on 30 years of Sailor Moon history. The issue will also feature an interview with the voices of the Sailor Starlights: Marina Inoue (Seiya Kō/Sailor Star Fighter), Saori Hayami (Taiki Kō/Sailor Star Maker), and Ayane Sakura (Yaten Kō/Sailor Star Healer).

Character designer Kazuko Tadano drew the image on the cover. While the Sailor Starlights will adorn the magazine's special cover, the regular cover will feature the boy band Sexy Zone.

The films will open June 9 and June 30. They adapt the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga. The films will feature a returning cast from the Sailor Moon Crystal net anime and the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal) anime film project.

anan previously featured Ghost in the Shell's Motoko Kusanagi on its cover in 2020 and SPY×FAMILY's Loid Forger in 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives