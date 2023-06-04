×
Mighty Jaxx Unveils New Figurine Set of One Piece's Ladies

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Collect Nami, Nico Robin, O-Tama, Toko, Kozuki Hiyori, Carrot (Normal Form), and Carrot (Sulong Form) in half-dissected form

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation
In anticipation of the upcoming One Piece live-action TV series on Netflix, pop culture collectibles company Mighty Jaxx launched the "Freeny's Hidden Dissectibles: One Piece Ladies Series" set on Wednesday showcasing the franchise's prominent female characters in figurine form. There are seven characters to collect in total: Nami, Nico Robin, O-Tama, Toko, Kozuki Hiyori, Carrot (Normal Form), and Carrot (Sulong Form).

The set is designed by artist Jason Freeny. His unique art style depicts the characters as half-flesh, half-dissected. The new set marks his fifth "Hidden Dissectibles" collection.

Individual randomized boxes for a single character are available for US$12.99 through Mighty Jaxx's website. You can also purchase a tray of six random characters (no repeats) for US$74.99. Carrot in her Sulong Form is considered the "rare" character in this collection; Mighty Jaxx does not disclose the probability of obtaining this character through either set.

Online shipping is limited to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Macau, Hongkong, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United States, South Africa, France, Benelux, Spain, Andorra, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The sets will also be available through physical retailers in the United States such as Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and Newbury Comics starting from July.

Sources: Email Correspondence, Mighty Jaxx's website (Link 2)

