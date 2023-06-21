Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo & Suguru Geto Are Ready for a Day at the Beach in New Okinawa Collaboration Merch

New merch available only in Naha airport includes pin badges, key chains, tapestries

Just in time for summer vacation, the island of Okinawa is partnering with the new season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime for some merch of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto all decked out for a day on the beach.

©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

The merchandise includes pin badges, key chains, acrylic stands, and two different sizes of tapestries. The new merchandise will be available at the Yuinichi Plaza inside Naha Airport from July 28 through August 27.

Specifically, the merchandise features a younger Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will adapt both the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc will reveal the past of both Gojo and Geto from their days as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. The season will premiere on July 6 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.