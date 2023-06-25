Voting Opens for Next Manga Awards 2023

Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa ©Hiromu Arakawa/Square Enix

Voting opened for the ninth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) on Friday, with 41 titles nominated in the print category and 61 titles nominated in the web manga category. Readers can vote on the official website for their favorite choice until July 10. The nominees are listed below, with many currently available in English in the print manga category.

The manga nominees were chosen from 5,170 fan submissions. This year's print manga selection includes Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa 's newest manga Daemons of the Shadow Realm , the difficult-to-translate Cipher Academy , Bloom Into You creator Nio Nakatani 's new series God Bless the Mistaken , and yuri-isekai-turned-anime The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady .

Nominees for Best Printed Manga

I Want to End This Love Game by Yuki Domoto © Shogakukan Inc

This year's web manga selection includes multiple titles available on the MangaPlus app, including the new series fromcreator's post-apocalyptic seriesis also nominated alongside the yuri romance seriesabout a girl and her hearing-impaired classmate.

Nominees for Best Web Manga

The winners will be announced on August 31.

Last year, Tsurumaikada 's ice-skating drama manga series Medalist won the print category, while Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You series topped the web category.

Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga won the web category, and Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka 's Oshi no Ko series topped the print category in 2021. Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck and Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) won the print and web manga categories in 2020. In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta manga took the top spots.

Sources: Next Manga Awards website, email correspondence