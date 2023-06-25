Interest
Voting Opens for Next Manga Awards 2023
Voting opened for the ninth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) on Friday, with 41 titles nominated in the print category and 61 titles nominated in the web manga category. Readers can vote on the official website for their favorite choice until July 10. The nominees are listed below, with many currently available in English in the print manga category.
The manga nominees were chosen from 5,170 fan submissions. This year's print manga selection includes Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa's newest manga Daemons of the Shadow Realm, the difficult-to-translate Cipher Academy, Bloom Into You creator Nio Nakatani's new series God Bless the Mistaken, and yuri-isekai-turned-anime The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady.
Nominees for Best Printed Manga
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa*Licensed by Square Enix Manga & Books
- Cipher Academy by NisiOisin and Yuji Iwasaki*Licensed by Viz Media
- The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins by Taizan 5*Licensed by Viz Media
- God Bless the Mistaken by Nio Nakatani*Licensed by Yen Press
- The Summer You Were There by Yuama*Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- The Coppersmith's Bride by namo*Licensed by J-Novel Club
- GOKURAKUGAI by Yuto Sano*Licensed by Viz Media
- Fabricant 100 by Daisuke Enoshima*Licensed by Viz Media
- Tamon’s B-Side by Yuki Shiwasu*Licensed by Viz Media
- Dinosaur Sanctuary by Itaru Kinoshita/Research Consultant: Shin-ichi Fujiwara*Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady by Harutsugu Nadaka, Piero Karasu, and Yuri Kisaragi*Licensed by Yen Press
- Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards (Akabane Honeko no Bodyguard) by Masamitsu Nigatsu
- Asoko de Hataraku Musubu-san by Taishi Mori
- Anemone wa Netsu o Obiru by Ren Sakuragi
- UNMEI NO MAKIMODOSHI by Fūta Kimura
- The skirt rings at the landing (Odoriba ni Skirt ga Naru) by Yuu Utatane
- Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy (Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi by nonco
- Kahan no Machi no Céline by Akame Hinoshita
- Kimi to warui koto ga shitai by Yutaka
- Kimochiwarui kara Kimi ga Suki by Kei Nishihata
- satsudou by Chicchi Yukinaga (Author) and Nadainishi (Illustrator)
- Sudachi no Maojo by Makoto Morishita
- Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! (There is also a hole in the student organization!) by Muchimaro
- Diamond no Kōzai (The days of Diamond) by Hirai Ohashi
- Tsukiizurugai no Hitobito (People in the Town of the Moon Rising) by Yuki Subuta
- Tsumugu Otome to Taishō no Tsuki (A Drifting Girl and a Noble Moon) by Chiune
- Niramekko by Gaku Kuze
- Null-Meta by Kokamumo
- Versus by ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, and bose
- BAD GIRL by Nikumaru
- Spring Storm and Monster (Haru no Arashi to Monster) by Miyuki Mitsubachi
- BLESS by Yukino Sonoyama
- Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e (Dear Shimazaki in the Peaceful Land) by Gouten Hamada and Takeshi Sesimo
- Maguro-chan wa Taberaretai! (Maguro-chan Wants to be Eaten!) by Hamo
- Mahō Shōjo♡Misoji (The Magical Girl of 30s♡) by Yume Sakura
- Mikadono-san Shimai wa Angai Choroi by Aya Hirakawa
- yanineko by NyanNyanFactory
- Yukidoke to Agapanthus by Nauchi
- Last Karte: Hōjūigakusha Tōma Kenshō no Kioku by Wakabi Asayama
- Ryū to Chameleon (Dragon and Chameleon) by Ryō Ishiyama
Nominees for Best Web Manga
- I Want to End This Love Game by Yūki Dōmoto*Licensed by Viz Media
- After God by Sumi Eno*Licensed by Comikey
- The Moon on a Rainy Night by Kuzushiro*Licensed by Kodansha Comics
- Genkai Bonnō Katsugeki Osamu (Ghostbuster Osamu) by Getabako*Available on MangaPLUS
- Skeleton Double by Tokaku Kondo*Available on MangaPLUS
- Sekkyaku Musō (Service Wars) by Tsurun Hatomune*Available on MangaPLUS
- Soara and the House of Monsters by Hidenori Yamaji*Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Handsome Must Die by Astra Ashima*Available on MangaPLUS
- Kindergarten WARS by Yu Chiba*Available on MangaPLUS
- Aitsu no Kanojo by Nikumaru
- Akachan ni Tensei Shita Hanashi (A story about being reborn as a baby.) by Chacha Kiniro
- Akuyaku Reijou no Naka no Hito (The Person in a Villianess) by Nazuna Shiroume, Makiburo, and Mai Murasaki
- Assassin＆Cinderella by Yuzo Natsuno
- Anidattamono by Minoru Matsuda
- Arakure Ojosama wa MonMon Shiteiru by Yuichi Kinoshita
- Isekai Samurai (Samurai in Another World) by Keigo Saito
- Isekai Hiroyuki by Takusu Totsuka, Kengoro Nishide, and Hiroyuki Nishimura
- Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai by Shinya Misu
- Omae, tanuki ni narane--ka? (Would You Like to Be a Tanuki?) by Tomo Nagawa
- Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru - Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta no ni, Taiseishita Deshitachi ga Ore o Hottekurenai ken by Shigeru Sagazaki, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima (SQUARE ENIX ), and Kazuki Satō (SQUARE ENIX )
- Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta (The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy At All) by Sumiko Arai
- Kyō, Eki de Mita Kawaii Onnanoko. (The Cute Girl I Saw at the Station Today) by Kouji Sakana
- Kirio Fanclub by Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan
- Kusunoki-san wa Kōkō Debut ni Shippai Shite Iru (She is (not) a cool girl (in high school)) by Mitsuki Mii
- Kuchibetashokudo by Bonkara
- Kemutai Hanashi by Fumiya Hayashi
- Kemonokuni by Kei Tsuchiya
- Genkai OL-san wa Akuyaku Reijyō-sama ni Tsukaetai by Nekotaro
- Koibito Ijō Yūjin Miman by yatoyato
- Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō (Days of a Part-Time Torturing Staff) by Yawora Tsugumi
- GOLDEN SPIRAL by Tsubasa Fukuchi
- Konogomi o Nantoyobu by Tetsukazu
- Joshiryoku Takamena Shishihara-kun (Ultra-Fem Shishihara-kun) by Aimaimi
- Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san by Ryon
- School Back by Kokoro Onodera
- Studio Cabana by Uma Agri
- TANK CHAIR by Manabu Yashiro
- Daijōbu Club (Level-5 Daijobu Club) by Mai Inoue
- Takane-san to Arashi-san by Nauchi
- Chieri no Koi wa 8 Meters by Wataru Mitogawa
- Tsuihou Sareta CHEAT Fuyo Majutushi wa Kimama na Second Life o Ōka suru. by Asa Rokushima, Gyōmuyōmochi, and kisui
- Tokuni Aru Hibi by Kento Naka
- Tonari no Onee-san ga Suki (I Love the Older Girl Next Door) by Koume Fujichika
- Nabe ni Tama o Ukenagara by Juntaro Aoki and Sin Moriyama
- Nijisanji by ANYCOLOR, kabushiki kaisha, and Berabou
- Nippon Sangoku by Ikka Matsuki
- Neko ni Tensei shita Oji-san (Salaryman Reincarnated as a Cat) by Yajima
- Ban-Ō by Garaku Akinai and Toshiya Watabiki
- Bijin Sugiri Josōkeiji Tohdoh-san by Koto Fujitama
- Fundari, Kettari, Aishitari (Stepping on, Kicking, Loving) by Sumi Ichiya
- Hentai Stalker ni Nerawaretemasu (My Perverted Stalker) by Minmi
- Hōkago Himitsu Club by Teppei Fukushima
- Hōsekishō no Maid (The Jeweler's Maid) by Chika Yamase
- Boku ga Shinu dake no Hyakumonogatari (100 Ghost Stories to Die for) by Anji Matono
- Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko (Fire Dodge Girl Danko) by Tetsuhiro Koshita
- Minikui Yukakunoko by Naru Kariya
- Mosu no Iru Nichijō (Life with Moth) by Eichi Otani
- Yuri ni Hasamaru Otoko wa Shineba Ii?! by Yomogimochi
- Reiwa no Dara-san by Haruomi Tomotsuka
- Wakeari Shinrei Mansion by Nebukuro
The winners will be announced on August 31.
Last year, Tsurumaikada's ice-skating drama manga series Medalist won the print category, while Jinushi's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You series topped the web category.
Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga won the web category, and Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka's Oshi no Ko series topped the print category in 2021. Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck and Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai's The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) won the print and web manga categories in 2020. In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta manga took the top spots.
