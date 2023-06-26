Pokémon Summer Festival Coming in August

Image via www.pokemon.co.jp ©2023 Pokémon. ©1995–2023 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc. ©Yokohama Visitors Guide.

Pokémon is getting its own Japanese festival! Taking place over the Obon holidays, “ Pokémon Summer Festival Park” will feature many familiar Obon festival sights and activities, but with a Pokémon twist.

At the center of the festival grounds will have a tower that holds a giant Pokéball and taiko drummers. Encircling the tower will have a massive traditional Bon dance to music from the Pokémon games, and attendees are welcome to join in. The surrounding stalls will have numerous Pokémon -themed festival games like Magikarp fishing and Pokéball throwing.

“ Pokémon Summer Festival Park” will take place at Rinko Park in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11, 2023, to August 14, 2023.

Source: Pokémon Official Site via Hachima Kikou