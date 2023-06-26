×
Interest
Pokémon Summer Festival Coming in August

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Experience the fusion of a traditional Japanese festival and Pokémon.

fzcn4qbx0aez54i
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2023 Pokémon. ©1995–2023 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc. ©Yokohama Visitors Guide.

Pokémon is getting its own Japanese festival! Taking place over the Obon holidays, “Pokémon Summer Festival Park” will feature many familiar Obon festival sights and activities, but with a Pokémon twist.

At the center of the festival grounds will have a tower that holds a giant Pokéball and taiko drummers. Encircling the tower will have a massive traditional Bon dance to music from the Pokémon games, and attendees are welcome to join in. The surrounding stalls will have numerous Pokémon-themed festival games like Magikarp fishing and Pokéball throwing.

Pokémon Summer Festival Park” will take place at Rinko Park in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11, 2023, to August 14, 2023.

Source: Pokémon Official Site via Hachima Kikou

