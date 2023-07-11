×
Pui Pui Molcar Becomes a Fluffy Transformer

posted on by Gunawan
Pui Pui Molcar's fluffiness combines with Transformers' mecha sensibilities for an adorable combo

Potato from Pui Pui Molcar becomes a robot in disguise, as seen in the video uploaded to Cinema Today's YouTube channel.

molformers
© 2023 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. HASBRO, TRANSFORMERS AND ALL RELATED CHARACTERS ARE TRADEMARKS OF HASBRO. (C) 2023 HASBRO

The collaboration video was made to promote Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' release in Japan on August 4. Unfortunately, there's no sign of new merchandise based on the collaboration yet. That would be a shame since Potato's robot form, dubbed Molformers, looks cutely cool and seems draw heavy inspiration from Bumblebee's both classic and modern designs.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has passed US$400 million at the box office worldwide. However, it's still considered to be underperforming due to its colossal production budget of around US$200 million. Comparatively, Bumblebee grossed $465 million during its run on approximately half the budget. Hopefully, this promotion will attract Japanese viewers to the cinema.

