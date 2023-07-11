Pui Pui Molcar Becomes a Fluffy Transformer

Potato from Pui Pui Molcar becomes a robot in disguise, as seen in the video uploaded to Cinema Today's YouTube channel.

The collaboration video was made to promote Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ' release in Japan on August 4. Unfortunately, there's no sign of new merchandise based on the collaboration yet. That would be a shame since Potato's robot form, dubbed Molformers, looks cutely cool and seems draw heavy inspiration from Bumblebee 's both classic and modern designs.