Horoscope Kirby Lip Balm Designs are Too Cute

Lovisia is currently selling a series of lip balms and lip balm holders featuring Kirby reimagined as different zodiac signs.

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc. KB23-P4709

Lovisia is currently selling a series of lip balms and lip balm holders featuring everyone's favorite pink puff, Kirby, in Japan. But more than that, there are 12 different versions of this product—each one featuring Kirby reimagined as a different zodiac sign. They're mind-blowingly cute.

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc. KB23-P4709

The lip balms are “Citrus Mint” in flavor and the stands can be used to hold lipstick, eyeliner, or other kinds of makeup even after the lip balm is used up.

©Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc. KB23-P4709

Each one of these “Lovisia KIRBY Horoscope Lip Cream & Lip Stand Sets” retails for 1870 yen (approx. $13.50 USD) and can be purchased at either the Lovisia Online Shop or various brick and mortar stores throughout Japan.

As a Taurus, I'm pretty happy with the designs. After all, we get Kirby with angry eyes.

Source: Source: PR Times via YouPouch