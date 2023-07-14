Interest
Horoscope Kirby Lip Balm Designs are Too Cute
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Lovisia is currently selling a series of lip balms and lip balm holders featuring Kirby reimagined as different zodiac signs.
Lovisia is currently selling a series of lip balms and lip balm holders featuring everyone's favorite pink puff, Kirby, in Japan. But more than that, there are 12 different versions of this product—each one featuring Kirby reimagined as a different zodiac sign. They're mind-blowingly cute. The lip balms are “Citrus Mint” in flavor and the stands can be used to hold lipstick, eyeliner, or other kinds of makeup even after the lip balm is used up. Each one of these “Lovisia KIRBY Horoscope Lip Cream & Lip Stand Sets” retails for 1870 yen (approx. $13.50 USD) and can be purchased at either the Lovisia Online Shop or various brick and mortar stores throughout Japan.
As a Taurus, I'm pretty happy with the designs. After all, we get Kirby with angry eyes.