Pop Team Epic Creator Draws Fanart for Miyazaki's Mysterious New Film

Legendary director Hayao Miyazaki 's first film in 10 years, How Do You Live? , is hitting Japanese theaters this Friday. The film is shrouded in mystery. There have no trailers or promotional images—nor will programmes (booklets typically filled with pictures, sketches, interviews, and other additional information) be sold in theaters when the film opens.

The only bit of promotion for the film has been a single movie poster—but that hasn't stopped Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa from drawing fanart of the film. Combining How Do You Live? with Mario Kart, the fanart features the bird-like creature from the poster in a go-kart.

It seems he's ready to race to the theaters just like everyone else in Japan.