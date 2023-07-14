Interest
Sailor Moon and Friends Get Hello Kitty-fied in New Merch
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
With the release of the Sailor Moon Cosmos anime films in Japan, comes a new wave of Sailor Moon merch—including a crossover collaboration with Hello Kitty and the other Sanrio characters
With the release of the Sailor Moon Cosmos anime films in Japan, comes a new wave of Sailor Moon merch—including a crossover collaboration with Hello Kitty and the other Sanrio characters. For this collaboration, Sailor Moon, the Sailor Scouts, and even the Starlights are drawn in the Sanrio style and paired with one of the many Sanrio characters—with the Sanrio characters even wearing the same magical girl outfit as the Sailor Moon characters. Check all the items out below!
Plushies - 7,150 Yen (approx. $51.61)
Attachable Plushies – 2,970 Yen (approx. $21.46)
Attachable Plushies – 3,630 Yen (approx. $26.21)
Secret Acrylic Standees – 693 Yen (approx. $5.00)
Secret Charms – 880 Yen (approx. $6.35)
Secret Memo Pads + Boxes – 990 Yen (approx. $7.15)
Pouch – 1,980 Yen (approx. $14.30)
Makeup Bag – 3,300 Yen (approx. $23.83)
Pouch and Reusable Bag – 3,300 Yen (approx. $23.83)
Hand Mirror – 2,200 Yen (approx. $15.88)
Hair Clips – 792 Yen (approx. $5.72)
File Folder – 594 Yen (approx. $4.29)
Sticker Set – 594 Yen (approx. $4.29)
All the above items will go on sale on August 24, 2023, on the Sanrio Online Shop as well as in Sanrio Shops and Sanrio Corners in department stores across Japan.