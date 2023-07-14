×
Sailor Moon and Friends Get Hello Kitty-fied in New Merch

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
smxsan00.jpg
With the release of the Sailor Moon Cosmos anime films in Japan, comes a new wave of Sailor Moon merch—including a crossover collaboration with Hello Kitty and the other Sanrio characters. For this collaboration, Sailor Moon, the Sailor Scouts, and even the Starlights are drawn in the Sanrio style and paired with one of the many Sanrio characters—with the Sanrio characters even wearing the same magical girl outfit as the Sailor Moon characters. Check all the items out below!

smxsan01.jpg
Plushies - 7,150 Yen (approx. $51.61)

smxsan02.jpg
Attachable Plushies – 2,970 Yen (approx. $21.46)
smxsan03.jpg
Attachable Plushies – 3,630 Yen (approx. $26.21)
smxsan04.jpg
Secret Acrylic Standees – 693 Yen (approx. $5.00)
smxsan05.jpg
Secret Charms – 880 Yen (approx. $6.35)
smxsan06.jpg
Secret Memo Pads + Boxes – 990 Yen (approx. $7.15)
smxsan07.jpg
Pouch – 1,980 Yen (approx. $14.30)
smxsan08.jpg
Makeup Bag – 3,300 Yen (approx. $23.83)
smxsan09.jpg
Pouch and Reusable Bag – 3,300 Yen (approx. $23.83)
smxsan10.jpg
Hand Mirror – 2,200 Yen (approx. $15.88)
smxsan11.jpg
Hair Clips – 792 Yen (approx. $5.72)
smxsan12.jpg
File Folder – 594 Yen (approx. $4.29)
smxsan13.jpg
Sticker Set – 594 Yen (approx. $4.29)

All the above items will go on sale on August 24, 2023, on the Sanrio Online Shop as well as in Sanrio Shops and Sanrio Corners in department stores across Japan.

Source: Source: PR Times via YouPouch

