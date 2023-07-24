NIJISANJI EN's Mysta Rias Graduates on August 27

VTuber debuted as part of NIJISANJI EN's 1st group of male performers in December 2021

Image courtesy of NIJISANJI EN © A/N

NIJISANJI EN announced on Sunday that its VTuber Mysta Rias will graduate from NIJISANJI EN on August 27.

After he graduates, NIJISANJI EN will make his YouTube , Twitter, and other social media accounts private, and will slowly halt sales of merchandise for him. NIJISANJI EN will accept fan letters for him until September 27.

Mysta Rias debuted in December 2021 as part of "Luxiem," NIJISANJI EN's first group of male performers. He currently has 1.11 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and 1.2 million Twitter followers.

The Luxiem VTuber group will continue on with the other four members: Ike Eveland, Vox Akuma, Luca Kaneshiro, and Shu Yamino.

While NIJISANJI EN did not give a reason for Mysta's graduation, Mysta hosted a livestream an hour before the announcement, in which he stated, "I'll make it clear that this is my decision ... this is completely my decision." He added that he had decided on graduating months ago, but the process to graduate is lengthy, and he wanted to still appear at any conventions where he was slated to be a guest.

He stated in the livestream that many people within NIJISANJI EN, including many of his fellow Luxiem members, knew about this well in advance.

Regarding why he is graduating, Mysta said during the stream that he has "not really felt the drive for ... a long time." He used an analogy of a candle, stating, "my candle has been burned all the way down to the base, and it's been at the base for half a year." He said he burned out about 7-8 months ago, and has not "been able to recover even 1%" since then. He added, "I tried to get out of burnout, but I don't think it's burnout. I think I'm just done."

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China/Indonesia/Korea) in their local and English languages. NIJISANJI EN launched its first group in May 2021.

Source: NIJISANJI EN's Twitter account