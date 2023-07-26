One Piece x atmos Releases Special Edition T-Shirts for Manga's 25th Anniversary

It has been a long journey, One Piece fans. Streetwear retailer atmos teamed-up with the legendary series for a Special Collaboration Collection to celebrate the manga's (ongoing) 25th anniversary.

The collection launched on July 22 and features a lineup of two special edition printed T-shirts with "an arrangement drawn" by Eiichiro Oda . The first features Luffy, Law, and Eustass Kid from the “Worst Generation” in Wanted posters, each holding a sneaker with their devil fruit motif.

Next in the collection is a box logo print with the retailer's name on it against a background of Wanted posters. It comes in three different versions of the “o” in “atmos,” with each "o" being a logo from either the Straw Hat Pirates, Heart Pirates, or the Kid Pirates.

These lineups have the series' trademark logo featured on their backs. While that may be the case, the first one with the devil fruits is only available in white, while the box print logo comes in two colors: black and white.

As a bonus, buyers are treated to three types of stickers featuring the box logo print with the purchase of the Special Edition Collection T-shirts. These shirts currently retail at $50 and are available for purchase in all atmos stores and on its official website.

Besides atmos, One Piece has collaborated with brands such as Bandai to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Bandai released a series of special edition Chopper Tamagotchi last year.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 19, 1997, and it has been running since. Shueisha published the manga's 106th volume on July 6. The ongoing anime adaptation premiered in 1999. Funimation 's English dub for the series launched in 2007.