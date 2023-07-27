Usagi, Mamoru Say 'I Do' in 'Happy Marriage Song' Promotional Video

"Happy Marriage Song" is performed by the Sailor Guardian cast and Kenji Nojima, the voice of Mamoru.

Sailor Moon power couple Usagi and Mamoru tie the knot in a special promotional video for the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie films. The video is set to the "Happy Marriage Song" track and features the proposal and wedding scenes from the films. The wedding closely imitates the series' final moments from Naoko Takeuchi 's manga.

"Happy Marriage Song" is performed by the Sailor Guardian cast and Kenji Nojima , the voice of Mamoru, from the films. A "Happy Marriage Postcard Set" will be given to theatergoers from July 28 to August 3.

A full version of the song is also streaming on YouTube .

The second film in the two-part anime film project adapting the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi 's original Sailor Moon manga titled Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie opened on June 30 and ranked #9 for its opening weekend, earning 75,698,090 yen (about US$523,700). The first film opened on June 9.

Source: Comic Natalie