Interest
Levi's Princess Mononoke Clothing Line is Wearable Art

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Levi Strauss Japan announced on Thursday a new clothing line collaboration between the popular jeans brand and Studio Ghibli's classic 90s film Princess Mononoke. But more than just slapping a special patch onto a pair of jeans and calling it a day, these clothes will turn you into pieces of walking art. Check out all the items announced so far.

pm01
pm02

San & Wolf Trucker Jacket - ¥34,100 ($246.58 USD)
pm03
pm04
Ashitaka 501® '93 Jeans - ¥23,100 ($167.08 USD)
pm05
pm06
Nightwalker Denim Kimono Jacket - ¥24,200 ($175.04 USD)
pm07
pm08
Kodama Denim Overall - ¥26,400 ($190.95 USD)
pm09
pm10
X GHIBLI Wide Tee (WOLF PRINCESS BLACK/SANS MASK INDIGO) - ¥12,100 ($87.52 USD)
pm11
pm12
San & Ashitaka TOTE - ¥20,900 ($151.08 USD)
pm13
San's Face Coin BAG - ¥8,800 ($63.62 USD)

These items will be available to the general public in Japan starting on August 10, 2023. However, members of Levi's Red Tab club get access to a special pre-sale of these items on August 8. There is currently no official word if these awesome clothes will be released outside of Japan; however, as they've been showing up on Levi's social media accounts outside of Japan, there is hope.

Source: PR Times via SoraNews24

