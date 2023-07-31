Interest
Levi's Princess Mononoke Clothing Line is Wearable Art
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Levi Strauss Japan announced on Thursday a new clothing line collaboration between the popular jeans brand and Studio Ghibli's classic 90s film Princess Mononoke. But more than just slapping a special patch onto a pair of jeans and calling it a day, these clothes will turn you into pieces of walking art. Check out all the items announced so far.
These items will be available to the general public in Japan starting on August 10, 2023. However, members of Levi's Red Tab club get access to a special pre-sale of these items on August 8. There is currently no official word if these awesome clothes will be released outside of Japan; however, as they've been showing up on Levi's social media accounts outside of Japan, there is hope.
Source: PR Times via SoraNews24