Train Your Cursed Technique in Secretlab Jujutsu Kaisen Gaming Chair

The hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is teaming up with Secretlab for a new edition of its popular gaming chair. The Secretlab TITAN Evo chair is getting a curse-breaking crossover timed for the recent premiere of the anime series.

The chair is upholstered in dark navy Secretlab NEO™ Hybrid Leatherette with red stitching to match Jujutsu High's school uniform. The chair's backrest boasts 3D embroidered stitching to mirror the uniform's gold buttons. Blue cursed energy motifs are visible throughout the design, while the Jujutsu High logo is featured on the back.

The chair is available in both Regular and XL and retails for US$624.

Secretlab has previously released Naruto Shippūden , Attack on Titan , and Demon Slayer variants of its popular gaming chairs.

Source: Press release